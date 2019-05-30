FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First weekend of June to be mostly dry, hot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scattered rains with a few t-storms developed to our west Thursday, but little of that rain made its way eastward into the WAFB area. Meanwhile, the Storm Team continues to track a weak front to our northwest. That front should be draped across the WAFB region Friday.
Friday’s front doesn’t look to be much of a rainmaker though. The First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at only 20% to 30% for the day. And the front doesn’t do much to abate the summer-like heat either, with highs Friday expected to return to the low 90s yet again. The fact is, that front is not going to do much of anything to modify our current pattern. It may lower humidity levels ever so slightly for the weekend, but even that change won’t be all that noticeable. The Storm Team is calling for only spotty to isolated showers over the weekend, with afternoon highs potentially getting into the mid 90s by Sunday.
So get ready for a mostly dry and hot first weekend in June, delivering the hottest afternoons of the year thus far.
The forecast for next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday calls for more heat, with low to mid 90s each afternoon. Rain chances will remain low for all three days too, with only spotty to isolated showers expected.
The extended outlook does currently project increasing rain chances, especially Friday and Saturday (June 7 and 8). The increase in cloud cover and scattered rains towards the end of next week may finally break our recent run of consecutive 90° days.
