FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First weekend of June to be mostly dry, hot

Friday’s front doesn’t look to be much of a rainmaker though. The First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at only 20% to 30% for the day. And the front doesn’t do much to abate the summer-like heat either, with highs Friday expected to return to the low 90s yet again. The fact is, that front is not going to do much of anything to modify our current pattern. It may lower humidity levels ever so slightly for the weekend, but even that change won’t be all that noticeable. The Storm Team is calling for only spotty to isolated showers over the weekend, with afternoon highs potentially getting into the mid 90s by Sunday.