Contractor sentenced for fraud committed after 2016 flood

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville contractor has been sentenced to jail time after committing numerous counts of fraud after the August 2016 flooding in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
The 23rd Judicial District Court says on May 28, Michael Simmers, 48, pleaded guilty to fraud charges and received a sentence of five years in jail. He also pleaded guilty to residential contractor fraud and received seven years in prison for that charge. The sentences are to run consecutively for a total of 12 years, nine of which were suspended.
Simmers was also placed on probation for three years.
The 23rd JDC says for the two charges, Simmers was also ordered to pay a total of $63,000 and to execute a civil monetary judgement in that amount.
Both of Simmers’ victims paid him money upfront and Simmers never did any work on either home.
