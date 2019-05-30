BR Regional: The Stony Brook Seawolves

By Kirk Michelet | May 30, 2019 at 9:22 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 10:21 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Stony Brook Seawolves out of the America East Conference are the No. 4 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Overall Record: 31-21

Conference Record: 15-9 (finished 1st)

Home Record: 13-5

Away Record: 15-16

Neutral Record: 3-0

Rankings: Not ranked

Team offense:

  • .280 batting average, 5.6 runs per game, 115 doubles, 10 triples, 39 home runs

Top hitters:

  • Michael Wilson: .345 batting average, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 10 home runs and 44 RBI
  • Nick Grande: .342 batting average, 17 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs and 24 RBI
  • Brandon Alamo: .335 batting average, 22 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs and 33 RBI
  • Chris Hamilton: .313 batting average, 15 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs and 42 RBI

Team pitching:

  • 5.30 ERA, 374 strikeouts, 184 walks, 452 hits in 440.0 innings pitched

Top pitchers:

  • Ben Fero: 4-1, 2.22 ERA, 17 strikeouts in 24.1 innings pitched
  • Bret Clarke: 8-0, 3.76 ERA, 49 strikeouts in 67.0 innings pitched
  • Sam Turcotte: 4-2, 3.98 ERA, 7 saves, 45 strikeouts in 40.2 innings pitched

Friday’s Schedule:

  • (3) Southern Miss vs (2) Arizona State (12 p.m.)
  • (1) LSU vs (4) Stony Brook (7 p.m.)

