BR Regional: Southern Miss Golden Eagles
By Kirk Michelet | May 30, 2019 at 10:29 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 10:32 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles, out of Conference USA, are the No. 3 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Overall Record: 38-19

Conference Record: 20-10 (finished 2nd, behind Florida Atlantic)

Home Record: 23-8

Away Record: 11-10

Neutral Record: 4-1

Rankings: Collegiate Baseball No. 28

Team offense:

  • .287 batting average, 6.8 runs per game, 98 doubles, 13 triples, 60 home runs

Top hitters:

  • Bryant Bowen: .340 batting average, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 11 home runs and 49 RBI
  • Matt Wallner: .324 batting average, 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 55 RBI
  • Gabe Montenegro: .323 batting average, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 5 home runs and 22 RBI
  • Hunter Slater: .311 batting average, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 11 home runs and 57 RBI
  • Matthew Guidry: .300 batting average, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 6 home runs and 38 RBI

Team pitching:

  • 4.10 ERA, 456 strikeouts, 183 walks, 512 hits in 511.1 innings pitched

Top pitchers:

  • Gabe Shepard: 2-0, 2.16 ERA, 42 strikeouts in 25.0 innings pitched
  • Hunter Stanley: 5-2, 2.75 ERA, 4 saves, 33 strikeouts in 36.0 innings pitched
  • Walker Powell: 6-2, 2.78 ERA, 71 strikeouts in 94.0 innings pitched
  • Sean Tweedy: 6-1, 3.37 ERA, 29 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched

Friday’s Schedule:

  • (3) Southern Miss vs (2) Arizona State (12 p.m.)
  • (1) LSU vs (4) Stony Brook (7 p.m)

