St. Tammany Coroner rules death of 3-month-old a homicide

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Coroner has ruled that the death of a 3-month-old who died in April a homicide.
Kristian Scott died on April 8 after he was found unresponsive inside of a Slidell home.
An autopsy of the child revealed that the child had suffered a non-accidental fracture to his right arm.
Scott’s parents, 28-year-old Kevin Scott and 28-year-old Samantha Hotard were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Kevin Scott was booked with second degree cruelty to juveniles and Hotard was booked with cruelty to juveniles.
St. Tammany Coroner Dr. Charles Preston later released an official cause of death stating that the child died from complications from an untreated arm fracture and malnutrition and ruled the death a homicide.
Scott and Hotard have been re-booked and their charges have been upgraded to second degree murder.
