St. Mary Levee District holding public meeting about record flooding

The levee district announced the meeting date shortly after the barge arrived at the Bayou Chene. Officials with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) confirmed Wednesday the barge had been moved into place. It will will be positioned in Bayou Chene at the temporary floodgate site to prevent backwater from flooding parts of Assumption, Lower St. Martin, Iberville, St. Mary, and Terrebonne Parishes.