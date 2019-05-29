St. Mary Levee District holding public meeting about record flooding

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Levee District is hosting a special public meeting Thursday, May 30 in light of record flooding from the Mississippi River.
The meeting is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the government operations and emergency center located at 7327 Hwy 182 E. The declaration of emergency in connection to the flooding on the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers and flood preparations will be discussed during the meeting.
To view the full agenda, click here.
The levee district announced the meeting date shortly after the barge arrived at the Bayou Chene. Officials with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) confirmed Wednesday the barge had been moved into place. It will will be positioned in Bayou Chene at the temporary floodgate site to prevent backwater from flooding parts of Assumption, Lower St. Martin, Iberville, St. Mary, and Terrebonne Parishes.
Earlier in the month, areas in St. Mary Parish reported high water, where several homes and properties took on water.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.