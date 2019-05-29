Spanish Town residents riled up over proposed changes for Airbnb rentals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Folks in Spanish Town are riled up as the debate heats up over the rules for Airbnb rental properties in the historic neighborhood. A new proposed ordinance to regulate short-term rentals in the city-parish could turn into a long-term battle after ruffling a few feathers in Spanish Town.
Mary Jane Marcantel, president of the Spanish Town Civic Association, says they’re concerned the properties will take over their area.
"It creates problems in the neighborhood," she added.
The proposal would require a $500 permitting fee for anyone interested in renting their property while limiting the number of properties to 3 percent of the neighborhood. Marcantel believes that rule will limit residents’ property rights.
"People who don't apply now, they'll be precluded until people who have the license then drops out," Marcantel added.
Councilwoman Tara Wicker, who represents the district, says the percentage is not to limit rights, but instead to preserve the atmosphere of the area.
“We did not want to have any neighborhood in Baton Rouge to be totally taken over by Airbnbs,” said Wicker.
Wicker says the proposed ordinance is just a draft and right now, nothing is set in stone. She says as they look at expanding the proposed ordinance, everyone will get to weigh in.
“There’s always these opportunities for whether it’s the administration, whether it’s the residents, or everybody involved to really be a part of that process,” said Wicker.
It’s a chance a few residents are dying to be involved in. One thing they are fighting for is to make sure those properties are managed by people who live on-site. If not, they say the quiet neighborhood turns into party central.
"It's like high schoolers going to college their first day and they have no supervision," said Kathryn Lancon.
“And there’s nothing we can do about it,” Marcantel added.
They say any given weekend, their small streets can quickly turn sideways. As folks flood the community hungry for a good time, some residents are afraid of what will be left if they do not fight back.
"They've learned that it's the hot light at Krispy Kreme," said Lancon. "They can get in there for a very reasonable rate and they can run amok."
Nothing has been decided yet. Wicker says they will host several public meetings to gather input. She expects the earliest the item could go before the council is sometime in the fall.
