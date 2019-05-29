Pajamas, robes for kids recalled due to risk of burn injuries

(WAFB) - Some children’s sleepwear has been recalled due to violation of federal flammability standards.
The products in question are children’s pajama pants and robes sold by Aegean Apparel. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the garments failed to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to kids.
The robe is made of 100 percent polyester micro fleece, is hooded with long sleeves, has a belt sewn into the back and has two front pockets. It’s light green with a gray and orange cat print.
The pajama pants are made of 100 percent polyester and are white with a black and gray dog wearing a Santa hat pattern.
Both items were sold in children’s sizes small through extra large and have “Kings n Queens Aegean Apparel” on the label.
Click here for more information about returning the products.
