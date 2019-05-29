Learn more about the First Alert Titan 9 Storm Tracker

“When I first got the phone call about being involved with Titan 9, I remembered back to that Saturday morning of the ’16 flood," recalled Brent LeBlanc, owner of Price LeBlanc Nissan. "My son calls me and says, ‘Dad, we’ve got to go get some people in Denham Springs.’ I thought about it and I said, 'Go find the tallest truck we have on the lot 'cause that’s what we’ll need. When we were picking a truck for Titan 9, we’ve got it in the Titan XD.”