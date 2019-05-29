Insurance tips: Getting covered before a storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Insurance can be a complicated subject for many. The First Alert Storm Team compiled a few friendly reminders:
- Homeowners insurance does not cover flooding. You need a flood specific insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program. Keep in mind there is a mandatory 30-day wait period before the policy takes affect. So don’t wait for a storm to enter the Gulf of Mexico to get flood insurance.
- Many insurance providers won’t issue new policies or allow changes to existing home, business or car policies while named storms are in the Gulf.
- Check to see whether your policy includes a hurricane deductible. This will cause higher out of pocket costs if damage to your home is caused by a hurricane.
