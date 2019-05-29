Future Livingston Parish flood insurance in potential jeopardy

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Too many Livingston parish homes and businesses were rebuilt after the August 2016 flood without having the proper permits, according to an audit conducted by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The federal agency warns that, unless corrective action is taken, the parish could jeopardize the availability of flood insurance for its citizens and business owners going forward.
In a letter to Livingston Parish President Layton, FEMA warns that “failure to comply with floodplain regulations jeopardizes both the availability of flood insurance in the Parish and future FEMA funding.”
The agency says it found “substantive program deficiencies and violations related to permits and substantial damage determinations during post-disaster recovery” in the parish.
FEMA says the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) relies on local communities to strictly enforce floodplain management regulations in order for the program to continue to successfully operate around the country.
Inspectors from FEMA visited the parish last July and randomly inspected 30 homes that have been rebuilt or repaired since the flood. It says 21 of those homes appeared to have been repaired and occupied, although no matching repair permit could be found in parish records.
“Structures repaired and occupied without a repair permit including a flood zone determination and substantial damage determination are NFIP violations,” the FEMA letter said.
Ricks responded to the FEMA findings by saying he is in the process of revising parish ordinances to ensure compliance going forward.
“I fully understand FEMA’s review findings related to the August 2016 flood,” Ricks said in a statement issued Wednesday. “My goal after this unprecedented disaster was to get our residents back in their homes as quickly as possible. In some instances, this ‘citizens first’ approach meant that not every rule was followed precisely in accordance with FEMA standards.”
To date, FEMA says the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has paid out more than $540 million in claim payments to Livingston Parish home and business owners.
FEMA has given the parish 30 days to develop a corrective action plan.
“My office is committed to taking corrective action to become NFIP complaint and will work closely with FEMA to develop a corrective action plan that can be implemented during any future disaster,” Ricks said in his response to FEMA.
