Foul play suspected in death of 64-year-old man; one in custody

Foul play suspected in death of 64-year-old man; one in custody
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead inside of his apartment in Tickfaw.
By Mykal Vincent | May 29, 2019 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 9:28 AM

TICKFAW, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death in Tickfaw.

According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man inside of an apartment on Meghan’s Loop at around 7 p.m. on May 26.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Lucky Williams, 64, dead inside the apartment.

TPSO says they have a person of interest in custody for question. Foul play is suspected.

Details are limited at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.