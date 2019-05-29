Foul play suspected in death of 64-year-old man; one in custody

TICKFAW, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death in Tickfaw.
According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man inside of an apartment on Meghan’s Loop at around 7 p.m. on May 26.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered Lucky Williams, 64, dead inside the apartment.
TPSO says they have a person of interest in custody for question. Foul play is suspected.
Details are limited at this time. This investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.
