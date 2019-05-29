FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight rain chances return for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The area’s recent run of rain-free days is probably over, but we aren’t expecting a big change to the pattern. A weak front will slide into the state from the northwest Thursday, slowly trek across the state Friday, and move off the coast early Saturday. Unfortunately, that front won’t provide any real relief from our recent run of 90s and it’s not going to be much of a rainmaker either.