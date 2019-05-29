FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight rain chances return for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The area’s recent run of rain-free days is probably over, but we aren’t expecting a big change to the pattern. A weak front will slide into the state from the northwest Thursday, slowly trek across the state Friday, and move off the coast early Saturday. Unfortunately, that front won’t provide any real relief from our recent run of 90s and it’s not going to be much of a rainmaker either.
The First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at around 20% Thursday, 30% for Friday, and then back to 20% or less Saturday. Most WAFB neighborhoods will get under 0.25″ of rain over the three-day period and some neighborhoods will remain mainly dry. Morning starts will be in the low 70s for all three days, with afternoon highs in the low 90s.
Not only will the front fail to offer any cooling effect, but afternoon temperatures are forecast to get a couple of degrees warmer Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with highs for those three days reaching the mid 90s.
The outlook for next week is a mostly dry one, but given the summer-like heat and humidity, we can’t rule out spotty to isolated showers just about each day from Sunday through Thursday. High temperatures should ease back into the low 90s by mid-week. The extended outlook does bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into the region next Friday and Saturday (June 7 and 8).
The bottom line is the weather pattern remains both warmer than normal and drier than normal through the next seven to ten days.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.