East Baton Rouge Parish organization to distribute fans, AC units to seniors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An organization in East Baton Rouge Parish is helping seniors to keep cool during the summer months.
On Thursday, May 29, the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) will distribute fans and air conditioning units during it annual Beat the Heat event.
EBRCOA will distribute the fans and AC units at their main location (5790 Florida Blvd.) from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Thursday, May 30 throughout the summer, while supplies last.
Fans and window units will be given out to individuals over 60-years-old. EBRCOA care managers and social workers must perform an in-home assessment before seniors can receive a window unit.
Only one fan or unit will be given per household. Identification is required to pick up a fan or AC unit.
For more information, call the EBRCOA at 225-923-8000.
