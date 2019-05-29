East Baton Rouge Parish authorities seek information on vehicle connected to murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish are seeking information on a vehicle that’s connected to a murder that happened in January 2019.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance image of the suspected vehicle. Authorities believe the vehicle is a white, 2015 to 2019 MAZDA6 that was seen during a deadly shooting on January 5, 2019, which happened at the Armstrong Apartments on Burbank Drive.
The victim, Anferenee Holden, was shot and killed outside of his apartment, according to the original release from the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information related to suspected vehicle and the shooting is asked to call EBRSO at 225-389-5000.
