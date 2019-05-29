Denham Springs man accused of taking photos up women’s skirts at Walmart

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Spring man was arrested after h was accused of taking pictures underneath women’s skirts at a Walmart in Ascension Parish.
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the Walmart in Prairieville on May 16 about a man taking inappropriate photos from underneath several women’s skirts. The sheriff’s office said the incident happened sometime between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day.
Randall Tobias, 33, of Denham Springs, was arrested and charged with second offense video voyeurism and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. He was released on a $20,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office said there might be at least two other female victims who are unaware of this incident. Anyone who had shopped at the Walmart on that day during the time frame of the reported voyeurism is urged to call the detectives bureau at 225-621-8693, according to the APSO.
