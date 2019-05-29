Creamistry to open shop in Perkins Rowe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Creamistry, known for its made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream, is opening up its first shop in Baton Rouge.
The new ice cream shop will occupy a 1,580 square-foot space between Barnes & Noble and Zoe’s Kitchen, according to a Tuesday announcement from Perkins Rowe.
Creamistry is set to open in the third quarter of 2019.
Customers can choose a portion size, then an ice cream base, one of various flavor options and then toppings. The ice cream is made right before the customer with billowing smoke thanks to the flash-freezing process. When the liquid nitrogen (-321° F) hits the base, it freezes before ice crystals have a chance to develop.
The California-based franchise was founded in 2013 and has been franchising since 2014. Currently, there are over 60 shops open and operating in six states.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.