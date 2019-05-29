Community advocate: The fight against blight is far from over in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More than 13 years after Hurricane Katrina, crews begin tearing down the old Grand Theater in New Orleans East Tuesday (May 28), which has been sitting abandoned since the storm.
The decision to demolish the building came after it caught fire earlier this month. New Orleans East community advocate Down Hebert said while they’re glad the city is finally doing something about the crumbling building, she said the fight against blight is far from over.
“We are very happy to see that theater go down,” Hebert said. “[But] we have several structures along Interstate 10 that developers see when they drive into our beautiful community that have not been addressed. They basically need to be demolished like the Grand Theater."
On Hebert’s list -- a blighted apartment complex on Cindy Place and the Lake Forest Senior Tower.
“This property has been abandoned since Katrina. As you can see, it is literally falling down,” Hebert said. “Who can say this building will not fall down, catch on fire like the Grand or actually be a hazardous situation for the community.”
Mayor Latoya Cantrell said plans are in the works now to address another well-known blighted property.
“The Six Flags site, that we are now running numbers on for demolition as we speak,” Cantrell said.
While the Six Flags demolition has yet to happen, the Mayor vows that progress will not stop with the Grand Theater.
“It touches me to really show a sign to the New Orleans East community that absolutely you are not forgotten, this is going to be a sign of progress and it will not stop here," Cantrell said.
That will be good news to Hebert, who said seeing blighted properties is not only a constant reminder of Katrina’s devastating impact, but it also makes neighbors wonder why they are being ignored.
“It says, our community isn’t being addressed like we see in other parts of the city," Hebert said. "It’s like we are forgotten. We pay taxes just like everyone else, but we don’t see the renovation, we don’t see the development that we see in other communities. It really is discouraging to us, we pay taxes just like everyone else so why can’t something be done?”
FOX 8 reached out to City Council Member Cyndi Nguyen about the blighted properties mentioned. She confirmed there are new owners of the Lake Forest Senior Tower who are in the process of getting financing. And, she said her office, along with code enforcement, are taking aggressive action to force a complete renovation and possible demolition or at least foreclosure of 6701 Cindy Place.
