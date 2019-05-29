Cancer leading cause of death among firefighters, IAFF says

“Having a program that makes sure you are cleaning your gear and cleaning all the elements that are involved in the fire to limit that exposure are very very important," Harlow said. “The equipment itself is in the fire, so as far as the smoke contaminants and carcinogens that may be within the fire, that will stick to the equipment and everything that you use in the fire. So having a very good program to clean those items after a fire and limit that exposure. We have to have that process in place to protect our firefighters.”