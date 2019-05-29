1 arrested, 1 wanted in major Slidell car dealership tire theft

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police have arrested one person and another is wanted in an elaborate tire theft case from a car dealership in Slidell.
Officers were called to the Matt Bowers Chevrolet dealership in April after a manager discovered the tires and wheels missing off of 31 vehicles, ranging from Chevy Tahoe’s, Malibu’s, trucks, and smaller SUV’s. In all, 124 tires and wheels were stolen, totaling a loss of approximately $120,000.
Detectives spent several days meeting with Houston Police and other law enforcement agencies. They were able to identify 39-year-old, Eric Summage, of Humble, Texas and 44-year-old, Riley Richardson of Houston, as two of the primary suspects.
Summage was tracked down in Texas and arrested for felony theft over $100,000. Riley Richardson is still at-large and is wanted by Slidell Police. Other suspects have been identified, and detectives are in the process of issuing additional arrest warrants.
Based off of the Slidell Police Department’s investigation, Summage and Richardson are also now wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which is out of San Antonio, Texas.
Fandal said the thieves were no amateurs and went as far as to manipulate the lighting on the property as to not be noticed.
The locks on the exterior gates were also cut.
“It looks like they pulled down one of the cameras and they also manipulated the outdoor lighting system,” Fandal said.
Bowers offered $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.
