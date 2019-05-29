Army Corps of Engineers holds meeting regarding Morganza opening

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The gym at Morgan City High School was packed Wednesday, May 29 with residents worried about water reaching their homes and businesses once the Morganza Spillway is opened.
“In this area, we expect the Atchafalaya River through Morgan City to go up by about a foot and a half,” said Heath Jones, the chief of emergency management at the New Orleans Dist. of the Army Corps of Engineers. “Once that barge is in place, the areas north of the barge are actually projecting to fall a bit from the rain that fell three weeks ago and really inundated that area.”
Water is not expected to flood Morgan City, but a number of residents were still worried about the integrity of the levees and how long the barge that’s being placed in Bayou Chene will remain in place.
"The decision to remove the structure, to remove the barge, is twofold, one based on the interest of the community and the navigation interest and number two, when we reach a point where it’s safe to remove the barge,” said one of the officials at the meeting.
After the meeting, James Waskom, the director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) said his office is working with the White House for an emergency declaration, which will help with emergency assistance should it be needed.
“You know, if the disaster is large enough and we’re able to get a major disaster declaration because of the number of people that are affected, then obviously FEMA individual assistance programs could come into play.”
There are still no announced plans for evacuations once the spillway is opened.
