VIDEO: Burglars descend from ceiling tiles to steal shoes, jewelry from Gentilly store

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for three people who are wanted in connection with the theft of shoes and jewelry from a Gentilly business.
The burglary happened on May 18 in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard.
Three unknown male subjects were observed on surveillance video entering the business through the roof. Several pairs of shoes, clothing and jewelry were reported stolen from the business.
The perpetrators were last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, gloves and facemasks. They possibly fled the location in a dark colored four door sedan.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident should notify Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
