Sheriff: Armed group robs Waffle House in Boutte

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Waffle House in St. Charles Parish was robbed by three people wearing bandanas.
The sheriff’s office said around 2:41 a.m. on Tuesday (May 28) the perpetrators entered the restaurant in Boutte on Hwy. 90.
One of the men was armed with a black handgun and one was carrying bolt cutters.
Deputies also believe the robbers had a female getaway car driver waiting outside in an unknown type vehicle. After entering the store, a gunman grabbed a customer who was sitting at the counter eating and pulled him to the ground.
The perpetrators entered an office, took an unknown amount of cash and locked employees and a customer in the office.
No one was seriously injured, investigators said.
Detectives are working both in and out of St. Charles Parish as well as collaborating with other jurisdictions in the metro area.
Anyone with any information concerning this case should contact Detective Kevin Tennison via our 911 center or by calling 985-783-1135.
