Police: Total of 5 people killed, 13 others injured in violent weekend in the metro area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Memorial Day weekend brought tragedy and violence to the New Orleans Metro area, with a total of 18 people in Jefferson and Orleans parish struck by gunfire. Five of those victims were killed.
A total of 15 people were shot in New Orleans between midnight Saturday (May 25) and before midnight Monday. Two others were shot in Metairie during the same period. Another person was shot Monday afternoon in New Orleans, bringing the metro total to 18.
Four of the shooting victims in New Orleans died, as did one in Metairie.
First, a 50-year-old man in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue, who was found dead just after midnight Saturday. He was identified Monday as Reginald Field, the Dean of Students at Andrew H. Wilson Charter School.
Less than four hours later, JPSO reported finding a man shot to death in the 4500 block of the I-10 Service Road in Metarie.
Then, around 1 p.m. Saturday, NOPD responded to a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood, where a man was found dead on the sidewalk in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street.
Shortly before 10 p.m. that night, police said two people were injured by gunfire in the 7th Ward. According to a preliminary police report, a man and women were sitting on the porch of a home in the 2300 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue when a man with a gun started firing shots. Both of the victims were struck once, NOPD said, and were brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Three people were shot less than an hour later, near the University of New Orleans’ Lakefront Arena. According to NOPD, the victims were a 21-year-old man, and two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17. NOPD said they were shot in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Around 11:45 p.m., another man was shot in the 400 block of North Laurel Street in Metairie, according to JPSO, who said his injuries were not life-threatening.
The final overnight shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Cambronne and Cohn Streets, where an 18-year-old man told NOPD he was sitting in his car when he heard a shot fired and realized he was wounded.
NOPD reported yet another shooting around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night, after three people arrived at Ochsner West Bank with gunshot wounds. Investigators said the shooting happened in Algiers in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine.
Police then responded to a double shooting in the 7th Ward that left one person dead and another injured Sunday night, according to New Orleans police. A male victim was pronounced dead near the intersection of North Tonti and St. Anthony streets, according to NOPD spokeswoman Danille Miller, who confirmed the shooting shortly before 10:30 p.m. A female victim was also shot and brought to the hospital by EMS, Miller said.
Another shooting was reported late Sunday night, shortly before midnight. NOPD said a man arrived at the hospital after being shot in the 10000 block of Castlewood Drive. Not long after, another shooting was reported in Treme when a man was found dead in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
Around 4 p.m. Monday, NOPD said they were investigating another shooting, this time in the Leonidas area after a woman was shot in the arm in the 2300 block of Joliet Street.
Note: This story was updated to include the most recent information from NOPD.
