Police: Total of 5 people killed, 13 others injured in violent weekend in the metro area

Shortly before 10 p.m. that night, police said two people were injured by gunfire in the 7th Ward. According to a preliminary police report, a man and women were sitting on the porch of a home in the 2300 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue when a man with a gun started firing shots. Both of the victims were struck once, NOPD said, and were brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.