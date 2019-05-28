5 people escape apartment fire; arson suspected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five people were able to escape a fire at an apartment that investigators believe was arson.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say on Tuesday, May 28 around 10:20 a.m., firefighters arrived on scene in the 11600 block of Sherwood Hollow Court to find smoke coming from the upstairs apartment. Once firefighters were inside, they realized the fire had started in more than one place, leading them to believe it was arson.
All units in the 4-plex were occupied at the time of the fire. BRFD says eight people were living in the unit, five of which were home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross has been called out to assist displaced residents.
Anyone with information about the arson is asked to contact BRFD Arson Investigators at 225-354-1419.
