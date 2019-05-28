Parking lot near LSU campus closed as school officials monitor issues related to river levels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman at Louisiana State University says school officials are monitoring a parking lot near River Road that is experiencing impacts related to high river levels.
Photos from the lot, which is located behind the Nicholson Gateway apartment complex on Skip Bertman Drive, show a large area where asphalt broke. The spokesman said a decision was made along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move vehicles from that area and barricade the lot after cars began to sink into depressions in the pavement.
The spokesman said there are no sinkholes in the area. Rather, some parts of the parking lot have become uneven.
