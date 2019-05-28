OUR TURN: Hurricane Season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane season is upon us. The official start is Saturday, June 1.
Now is the time to make sure you and your family are ready for any storms that might head our way.
You know the drill about stocking up on food, water, batteries, and other supplies, but don’t forget to include your pets in your plan. Where would they go if you had to evacuate?
The 2016 floods hammered home the importance of flood insurance around here. If you don’t already have it, give it serious consideration. Remember, there is a 30-day wait period before your policy takes effect, so don’t wait until it’s too late.
The First Alert Storm Team will help get you ready with their annual hurricane special, The Fifth Season, which airs Thursday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m.
If a storm heads our way, the storm team and all of us here at WAFB will be here to get you through it.
