Homeowners remain stressed at officials work to manage flood waters

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crews have worked through the weekend to fight back floodwaters along Highway 70 in Assumption Parish, but folks living nearby say the progress is not enough to calm their fears. Wilton Hebert lives in Pierre Part and says he is desperate for relief.
Like many, he is barely staying afloat as flood waters continue to wreak havoc across several South Louisiana parishes and he is glued to what’s happening with the Morganza Spillway and the barge at Bayou Chene.
"You see all this slime over here and the bacteria right next to my house? It's been here and these people need to put that barge down ASAP, as soon as possible," said Hebert.
Walking around his backyard is a mess. The water from the swollen Mississippi and other area waterways just has nowhere to go and for now has him paralyzed.
"Every day I'm stressed out,” said Hebert. “Look at that algae growing inside my water over here. It isn’t going anywhere. It's been here."
Not far from his neighborhood, crews have installed aqua dams along LA-70 near Highway 996, reopening the stretch of road after water topped the highway. As officials plan to gradually open the Morganza Spillway and sink the barge at Bayou Chene, Hebert says it cannot come soon enough.
“The stress is killing us and we just can’t ever relax,” Hebert added. “Until this water goes away, we can’t relax.”
With water just inches from seeping under his back door, he has been busy lining the place with sandbags. It is a more than three-hour job the 65-year-old admits gets a little harder every time.
“When I go sandbag, I’m risking my life,” he said. “I don’t want to go have to go to the hospital tonight because I’m going to have a heart attack or a stroke. I’m not used to doing that and I shouldn’t need to do that.”
While he sits and waits for what’s next, Hebert says he hopes relief arrives at his doorstep before the next rain.
"I hope it doesn't rain. I just can't take it no more," Hebert added.
Officials plan to sink the barge at Bayou Chene on Thursday, May 29, 2019. The plan is to open the Morganza Spillway gradually, beginning on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
