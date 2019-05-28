Heart Trail creates downtown path to inspire healthier, happier lives for all

“I was looking for a way to kind of handle the stress and work on my heart health if you will. I was living downtown at the time and I just moved there so I started walking in the neighborhood,” he said during an interview with WAFB’s Liz Koh. “Then one day, as I’m tracking my data, I noticed it started to look like a heart. From there I devised a plan and a new path to manipulate it to create that actual heart trail.”