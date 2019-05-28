Group discusses ideas to widen parts of I-10, I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A local group is sharing their ideas for changes to the I-10/I-110 merge that could ease some traffic congestion in the Baton Rouge area.
“Move the famous Washington Street exit and entrance, and move those back to Louise right in here, move both of them back, get a new exit off of the interstate, in that curve, widen the curve. There’s plenty of room here to do it, then put a stop light,” said Coleman Brown with the EBR Chamber Infrastructure Committee.
The group says the plan would save more than $500 million in construction costs, plus five years in construction time compared to current plans.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.