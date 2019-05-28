Graphic Packaging hiring for positions at Baton Rouge career fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for a job? A paper mill design and manufacturing company will be available to take resumes at a job fair in Baton Rouge on Friday, May 31.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is partnering with Graphic Packaging to host the hiring event for local-area workers at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center (4728 Constitution Ave).
Graphic Packaging will host two information sessions about the open positions at its locations in Monroe, West Monroe and Texarkana, Tx. The company is looking to 16 positions at these locations. The jobs titles for some of these jobs include Reliability Engineers, Controllers, Chemical Process Engineers and Operations Maintenance.
Interviews will be conducted for the available positions after the presentation. The first session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., and the second is scheduled for 1 p.m. Attendees are requested to arrive 30 minutes before the presentation.
The event is free and open to the general public. Attendees should bring copies of their résumé and personal identification materials.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.