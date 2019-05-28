FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than normal temps continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The First Alert Forecast calls for one more dry day around the region before we sneak a little rain into the forecast.
Wednesday opens with a sun/cloud mix at daybreak and temperatures in the low 70s. By the afternoon, it will be partly cloudy skies, hot, and mainly dry with highs in the low 90s. But be aware that those low 90s will feel like the mid and upper 90s given the abundant Gulf humidity in place.
We still anticipate a weak front to slide into the state later this week, however, it doesn’t look to be much of a rainmaker. Set rain chances at 20% or less for Thursday, 30% or so for Friday, and then 20% to 30% for Saturday. Most neighborhoods will see well under 0.5″ of rain over that three-day period, with many getting less than 0.25″.
While many communities in and around the Atchafalaya Basin certainly don’t need any more water right now, it’s been on the dry side of late across the region for the past week or two. Given the run of summer-like heat, many yards and gardens could use a good soak.
What many of you might find disappointing is this upcoming front is not going to provide any relief from the recent run of 90s. The forecast keeps afternoon highs in the 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as the front slides across Louisiana and effectively fizzles out as it moves towards the coast.
The forecast for next week is a mostly dry one, although the Storm Team will keep very low-end rain chances (10% to 20%) in the forecast for each day. The bigger story for next week is that many neighborhoods could be flirting with mid 90s for afternoon highs! Yes, next week will be June and that is “meteorological” summer, but mid-90s are still several degrees above the norm for the early part of the month.
The fact is, we’ve been on a long run of warmer than normal days recently and that doesn’t look to end anytime soon.
