FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very little, if any rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a hot and mainly dry holiday weekend, we’re still looking at a forecast that includes very little, if any, rain over the course of the next few days.
Temperatures out the door Tuesday in the mid-to-upper 70°s on the way to a high of 92° under partly cloudy skies and breezy southerly winds.
Overnight we can expect a few clouds and a low of 72°.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, hot, breezy, and dry with a high in the lower 90°s.
