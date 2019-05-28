FEMA awards over $15M in grant money for two La. parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge and Jefferson Parishes have received over $15 million in grant money from FEMA for flood prevention programs.
Jefferson Parish will receive a $6.9 million grant for drainage improvements in the Jefferson Park subdivision.
East Baton Rouge Parish will receive $11.3 million to develop a master plan for drainage improvements throughout the parish.
“In a state where flooding is common, drainage projects and flood mitigation are key to protecting businesses, streets, homes and even lives,” said Senator John Kennedy. “These grants for Jefferson and East Baton Rouge parishes are important for protecting families and businesses from destructive flooding.”
