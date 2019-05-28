EBR jury trials set to resume after glitch raises constitutionality concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jury trials in East Baton Rouge Parish resume Tuesday, May 28, after the Louisiana Supreme Court suspended them in April of 2019.
Attorneys defending accused cop-killer Grover Cannon pointed out Louisianians born after June 2, 1993 were excluded from jury selection. The 19th Judicial District Court admitted a computer glitch that has been going on since 2011 was the cause. That admission raised flags in Louisiana’s High Court.
On Monday, April 29, a spokesperson for the 19th Judicial District Court reported the issue had been resolved.
Officials say safeguards have been put in place to monitor the database on a daily basis to “prevent any future technological problems,” according to a press release sent out by the 19th JDC.
Following the admission from the 19th JDC about the glitch, defense attorneys began filing appeals.
“As far as cases that have already been concluded, we don’t know. If it were a criminal case, especially a capital case, there could be something that could come up. We’ll just have to wait and see on that,” said Ann McCrory, judicial administrator.
