Creole Twice-Baked Potatoes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - May is National Loaded Potato month. With crawfish, beef, and veggies, these are not your average twice-baked potatoes. This is a great side dish for barbecue cookouts!
Prep Time: 2½ hours
Yields: 12 servings
Ingredients:
6 large Idaho® potatoes, washed and dried
½ pound ground beef
¾ cup fully cooked bacon, chopped
½ pound crawfish tails
vegetable oil for coating
½ cup minced onions
¼ cup minced celery
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup minced garlic
¼ cup thinly sliced green onions
¼ pound butter, chipped
2 cups sour cream
¼ cup chopped parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup grated Cheddar cheese for garnish
paprika for garnish
Method:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and set aside.
Using a fork, prick potatoes on all sides. Coat each potato with vegetable oil and place on prepared baking sheet. Place in oven and bake 1–1½ hours or until fork-tender. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, sauté ground beef 5–10 minutes or until browned, stirring often. Drain beef and reserve 1 tablespoon fat. Transfer beef to a clean bowl and set aside.
In the same skillet, heat reserved 1 tablespoon fat over medium-high heat. Add bacon, onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, and green onions then sauté 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and set aside.
Add crawfish to vegetables and blend well. Slice each potato in half lengthwise and gently scoop meat out of potato, being careful not to tear shell. Reserve all shells and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl and using an electric mixer or spoon, combine potato meat, butter, sour cream, and parsley. Season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Fold in ground beef, crawfish mixture, and shredded cheeses, mixing to combine. Gently stuff mixture back into potato shells, being careful not to tear shell.
Pile mixture high on top of potato shells, then garnish with grated Cheddar cheese and paprika.
Bake 20–30 minutes or until warmed through and top is golden brown. Remove from oven and serve hot.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.