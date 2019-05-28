Community invited to participate in Family Fit Day in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, HealthyBR, Our Lady of the Lake, Ochsner Health System, and I-Care invite residents to attend the Sixth Annual Baton Rouge Family Fit Day on Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
Family Fit Day is an opportunity for families to participate in activities centered on having fun and being healthy. Over 20 community partners will offer activities and games for the whole family.
Mayor Broome will host her annual Family Fit Day Bike ride in partnership with Front Yard Bikes and the Safety Place at 12 p.m.
Thanks to Family Fit Day partner GeauxCrusin, the first 50 participants will be able to experience the ride on one of their bikes. Fitness instructors will put on demonstrations of some of popular fitness classes, including Zumba and Hip Hop Aerobics.
Sixth Annual Family Fit Day Schedule
Family Fit Day Kick Off (11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.)
Cardio Kickboxing with Adrian Brumfield (11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
WERQ- Hip Hop Aerobics with Tiffany Randell (12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.)
Move with Mayor Broome annual Family Fit Day Bike Ride (12:20 p.m. to 12:40 p.m.)
Ochsner Baton Rouge’s Annual Hula Hoop Contest (1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.)
Zumba with Tanya Griffin (1:20 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.)
Bodyweight Training with D’Andre Geurin (1:40 p.m. to 2 p.m.)
