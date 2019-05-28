Cemetery cleanup uncovers veteran gravesites for Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little Misery Cemetery on Old Hammond Highway received a makeover after dozens of volunteers helped remove overgrown trees. Among those volunteers was Ralph King, a Vietnam War veteran.
“I knew that they had other veterans in here that weren’t recognized. Came to the cemetery with all my tools and I could only see one grave that happened to be a veteran, and so i spent the day cleaning that grave off,” said King.
However, King would soon learn that the cemetery was home to more than one veteran. His discovery sparked the attention of other war heroes.
“I felt bad about it. Everyone buried here had contributed so much and the hardships they went through, they were thrown away and just forgotten,” said George Newman, another veteran who served during the Vietnam War.
Newman, says this cleanup hit close to home since his father is buried in Little Misery Cemetery.
“In [1963], I joined the army and didn’t come back until 2012, and I was looking for my father at the cemetery but couldn’t find my father grave, and I missed it,” said Newman.
City leaders also stepped in to help with cleaning efforts. Together they managed to get the area cleaned just in time for Memorial Day.
"This cemetery may be small but it’s not a reflection of the great sacrifice these people made,” said Matt Watson, District 11 Councilman. That message was well received by both veterans and the families of the soldiers who put their lives on the line for their country.
One of those descendants, Ruth Moore, says she and her family struggled to maintain the cemetery by themselves. After years of not being able to visit loved ones, she says the cleanup was bittersweet.
“I’m standing on the grounds where we have a lot of family here and ancestors that are back from the 1900’s. Mixed emotions, happy, sad, but we’re just glad to be here today so that we can come and go any day now that we want just to come back and visit our family now that they’re resting more comfortable,” said Moore.
Only nine veterans have been identified. However, there could be more among the unmarked graves.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.