Arrest made after alleged murder in rural Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in a homicide case from 2018.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says Kevin Dukes, 43, is now in custody in connection with the death of Fermin Pecina, 39, of Texas. Dukes is charged with second degree murder. No bond has been set at this time.
“We never give up. We keep pushing. We follow the evidence. And, that is what led to this new development. A motive is still unclear. But, these veteran detectives are continuing to look at and examine all the facts of this case,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
Pecina’s body was discovered in Denham Springs on August 10, 2018.
LPSO reported the body was found on Hood Road at the intersection of a hunting club road in the Denham Springs area around 7 a.m.
Authorities say Pecina has been staying in the Baton Rouge area and had been reported as missing by his family.
The Livingston Parish coroner said Pecina died of a single gunshot wound.
Ard said a driver happened upon the body along the road and contacted deputies. He added the man had been dead at least eight hours before investigators found his body.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 ext. 1 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
