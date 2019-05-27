Woman allegedly stabbed man after argument about money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a man Saturday, leaving him in critical condition.
On Saturday, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the 13800 block of Plank Road around 2 a.m. Authorities say a 32-year-old man was found suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
According to arrest reports, Debra Mullens called police and said she stabbed a man after an argument.
The victim was reportedly staying at Mullens' house. The two had gotten into an argument over money for sleeping arrangements the day of the stabbing.
Deputies say the victim paid Mullens an undisclosed amount of money and tried to leave. As he was packing his belongings, Mullens allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him.
Mullens was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.
