TIMELINE: Announcent to open Morganza Spillway expected Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Army Corps of Engineers is expected to release an official statement regarding the opening of the Morganza Spillway on Monday, May 27.
According to Chip Kline, Chairman of Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), a barge will be moved into place in Morgan City Tuesday. On Thursday, officials will sink the barge to assist with flooding in Bayou Chene.
Kline says leaders are planning on opening the spillway on Sunday, June 2. The buffer time between the sinking of the barge and the actual opening is for wildlife to adapt and escape to higher ground if needed.
The spillway be opened one gate per day across a 10-14 day period. After each gate is opened, officials will monitor river levels and determine how many gates they will need to open.
Backwater flooding has already moved into parts of Assumption, St. Mary, and St. Martin parishes. Early Monday morning, officials placed sand sacks along Hwy. 70 in lower St. Martin Parish to fight flood waters.
This will be the first time in history the spillway will be opened two years in a row, and only the third time ever.
