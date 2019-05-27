Remembering the day that defined LSU baseball

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On May 28, 1989, Skip Bertman and the LSU Tigers won a six-team NCAA Regional at College Station, upsetting Texas A&M with an improbable doubleheader sweep over the Aggies, 13-5 and 5-4 in 11 innings.
It was before LSU baseball had any College World Series Championships or an Intimidator, and even before there was such a thing as a Super Regional.
Here’s our story commemorating that Sunday sending LSU to its third Omaha trip 30 years ago in 1989, two years before its first NCAA Championship in 1991.
Pitcher Ben McDonald, Bertman, outfielder Scott Schneidewind and pitching coach Randy Davis vividly recall that long day on the diamond.
The story first aired on WAFB on May 8, 2013.
