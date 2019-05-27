One dead after vehicle strikes crashed cars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say one person has died after two separate crashes on I-10 near I-110 Monday morning.
At around 2:40 a.m., police believe an International semi-tractor trailer was struck from behind by a BMW near the southbound merge. The impact caused smoke and fire damage to the BMW. The BMW was stopped in the right travel lane and the four passengers were able to exit the vehicle.
Police believe a Chevrolet then struck the BMW from behind, causing the BMW to be engulfed in flames.
One of the passengers of the BMW, Robles Betuel, 55, was struck by the Chevrolet. Betuel was transported to a hospital where he later died.
The other passengers of the BMW were also transported with minor injuries.
Neither other driver, nor the passenger of the tractor-trailer were injured.
The crash is still under investigations.
