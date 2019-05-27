NCAA reveals full baseball Regional bracket

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The full field of 64 teams in the NCAA Baseball Tournament has been revealed.
LSU was named the No. 13 seed and will host Arizona State, Southern Miss, and Stony Brook. The Baton Rouge Regional is paired with the Athens Regional for the Super Regional.
RELATED STORIES:
The Tigers will face the Seawolves at 6 p.m. Friday. The game will air on ESPNU. The Sun Devils and Golden Eagles will get the Regional started at noon.
LSU hosted Stony Brook in a Super Regional in 2012. The Seaswolves beat the Tigers to advance to the College World Series.
Southern is headed to the Starkville Regional to take on Mississippi State, Miami, and Central Michigan.
Jaguar head coach Kerrick Jackson saw his wish granted, as he wanted his team to travel for a Regional, instead of playing in Baton Rouge at Alex Box Stadium.
Southern will face Mississippi State at noon Friday. The game will be shown on the SEC Network.
McNeese State is headed to the Nashville Regional.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.