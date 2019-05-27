FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stay hydrated during a hot and humid Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we look to close out the holiday weekend tomorrow the weather won’t be changing much. Winds will be a bit stronger, allowing for some relief from the heat. We also expect to see some additional cloud cover which may shave off a degree or two from afternoon hours.
Regardless it is still expected to be a hot and humid day. If you have extended outdoor plans be sure to stay hydrated and check the back seat for children or pets.
The hot, steamy weather remains in place for the abbreviated work week. We stay dry through Wednesday as high pressure dominates. The highs will weaken on Thursday as a trough approaches. The trough will move close enough to trigger scattered showers and t-storms for the end of the week.
The majority of the activity will be during the afternoon hours Thursday through next Sunday, but no one day is expected to be a washout.
Next weekend will be similar to this weekend in terms of temperatures, but we will have to dodge scattered showers and t-storms. Rainfall totals Thursday through Sunday will be manageable with most around 0.5 inches. These totals shouldn’t cause any additional flood threat for those areas dealing with high water from back water flooding of area rivers.
