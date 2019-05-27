FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More dry, warm day on the way after Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The same upper-level high-pressure pattern that delivered a dry Memorial Day weekend stays in place for the next two days before finally breaking down.
Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low 70s under the sun/cloud mix. There could be a little light fog in the usual suspect spots. Partly cloudy afternoons will come with highs in the low 90s for both days too. While we can’t rule-out a blip or two on Doppler radar on either day, just about everybody stays dry.
Heading into Thursday, a cool front will be approaching the Bayou State from the northwest. That front looks to make its way into Louisiana on Thursday and then stall over the state on Friday into Saturday before retreating to the north as a warm front. The current First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 30 percent to 40 percent for Thursday afternoon and evening with a 50-50 rain chance posted for Friday. Neither day is expected to be exceptionally wet and we don’t anticipate much in the way of severe weather outbreak for either day. However, a localized summer-like downpour is certainly a possibility for some neighborhoods in the WAFB viewing area given the daytime heat and Gulf humidity to feed afternoon thundershowers.
Afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday will be around 90 degrees to the low 90s.
With the warm front lingering over Louisiana into Saturday, the Storm Team will keep a 20 percent to 30 percent rain chance in the weekend forecast with Saturday likely to be the wetter of the two days. But given those modest percentages, they are not enough to change your plans for either weekend day. Afternoons will return to the 90s for both days.
