FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More dry, warm day on the way after Memorial Day

Heading into Thursday, a cool front will be approaching the Bayou State from the northwest. That front looks to make its way into Louisiana on Thursday and then stall over the state on Friday into Saturday before retreating to the north as a warm front. The current First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 30 percent to 40 percent for Thursday afternoon and evening with a 50-50 rain chance posted for Friday. Neither day is expected to be exceptionally wet and we don’t anticipate much in the way of severe weather outbreak for either day. However, a localized summer-like downpour is certainly a possibility for some neighborhoods in the WAFB viewing area given the daytime heat and Gulf humidity to feed afternoon thundershowers.