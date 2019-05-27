FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Memorial Day is shaping up to be another quiet and hot spring day.
Morning temperatures are near where they should be this time of year, in the upper 60°s and lower 70°s.
No radar activity through the afternoon. Light southerly winds and a daytime high in the 90°s will feel like mid-90°s.
Overnight you’ll see some clouds temps fall to a low of 71°.
You can expect the same basic forecast Tuesday: mostly sunny, hot and breezy, with a high of 92°.
