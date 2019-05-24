Federal government issues malware streaming warning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - These day, everyone is streaming something on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime - you get it. But before you think about finding even more content to download, the government has a big warning about the spread of malware.
Federal Trade Commission is warning about the spread of malware through apps used to stream video that are not quite on the up-and-up.
If you ever think of looking for an early, not-so-legal release of a movie that’s currently in the theater or shows that haven’t been released yet, think twice.
Not only is that action illegal, but the FTC now warns websites offering free movies and TV shows can infect your computer with malware.
Those who try to market pirated content are now spreading apps and add-ons that work with popular streaming devices. But if you download them, watch out. There’s a good chance you’ll also download something that can infect your wireless network and possibly any device connected to it.
You could be exposing your credit card information, login to sites where you shop and even your bank account information.
The big message: don’t watch pirated content and make sure you know what your teens are into online or trying to download!
