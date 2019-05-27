Events in Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Port Hudson honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

(WAFB) - Several events in and around the capitol city were held on Memorial Day to observe and honor service members who lost their lives defending the freedom of others.
At the USS Kidd, a ceremony took place at 10 a.m. Monday morning to honor over 7,000 men and women whose names line the walls inside the Louisiana Memorial Plaza downtown.
The ceremony was lead by Honorable Franklin Foil, a U.S Navy Veteran and Baton Rouge native.
The staff added a new name to the wall, William Van Hearns, who was recently noted as a fallen Louisiana veteran after the military noticed his hometown incorrectly listed.
In Gonzales, the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation held a Memorial Day observance at Veterans Park.
The event took place at 10 a.m. Monday morning. Dozens gathered around the amphitheater to watch the ceremony and listen to local speakers tell their stories.
And in Port Hudson, the community came together for the annual event at the Port Hudson National Cemetery to honor service men and women who have been laid to rest there.
The cemetery is home to thousands of headstones marked with flags; each one of them with a story of someone who served.
