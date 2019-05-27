Drake Quibodeaux, whose request for Christmas cards was answered by tens of thousands, has died

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A Vinton boy whose battle with cancer gained international attention, has died.
The family of Drake Quibodeaux says he passed away overnight.
“Drake won his battle at 2:55 this morning!” Drake’s mother, Danielle Quibodeaux, wrote on Facebook. “He ran into the arms of Jesus.”
Drake had Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.
The 8-year-old captured hearts around the world after he made a simple request for Christmas cards to brighten his spirits over the holiday season. Tens of thousands of people responded sending Christmas cards, gifts, and prayers.
Funeral arrangements for Drake are pending.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.